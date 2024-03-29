Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United starlet Louie Marsh has been placed on standby to become the latest Premier League debutant to emerge from the Blades' fabled youth academy. The 19-year-old is back fit after a frustrating time with injuries and will be in the squad for this weekend's home clash with Fulham at Bramall Lane.

After making his professional debut for his boyhood club earlier in the season, in their League Cup shootout defeat at home to Lincoln City, a loan spell to neighbours Doncaster Rovers was planned to accelerate Marsh's development but a freak incident which saw him sustain a broken arm derailed his progress. After the loan was officially cut short Marsh suffered further injury frustration before marking his return to United's U21s with two goals against Peterborough earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield-born forward, who has taken inspiration from former Blade David Brooks, has been training with United's senior squad and will be involved this weekend against Marco Silva's side as the Blades look to kickstart their unlikely survival bid in the final 10 games of a pretty miserable season to date.

But the emergence of the likes of Oli Arblaster and Andre Brooks from the academy has cut through some of the gloom and Wilder said of Marsh: "It's great. He'll be involved at the weekend. He had a decent loan spell at Doncaster before an unfortunate injury and he's back amongst us. He'll get an opportunity to be in and around the first team because of the injuries we've got, but that gives us a chance to get him involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been involved with training today and another local lad, a bright boy. We all talk about Saturday and I understand the importance totally but when you look at the medium and long term and the young players, it looks bright. It really does look bright. We have some really good young players coming through.