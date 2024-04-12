Brentford vs Sheffield United Premier League injury news as 12 ruled out and 4 doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Brentford as the two sides prepare to face off.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

Sheffield United will now be putting the final touches on their preparations to face fellow strugglers Brentford this weekend. The Blades look unlikely to spark a great escape, but if they do plan to put up a fight, they are now entering the last chance saloon.

Chris Wilder’s men are nine points from safety with a game in hand, and they are 13 points behind this weekend’s opponents Brentford having played a game less. Ahead of the basement battle clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below to see who will be missing out.

1. Daniel Jebbison - Out

Jebbison remains out with health issues.

2. Rhian Brewster - Out

Brewster suffered a fresh setback recently and will remain out.

3. Jack Robinson - Doubt

Wilder has said: 'We'll give him every chance to be involved at the weekend. It's getting that swelling down and, hopefully, getting him [training] on the grass. It's going to be a late decision.'

4. Tom Davies - Out

Davies is out with a thigh injury.

