Sheffield United will now be putting the final touches on their preparations to face fellow strugglers Brentford this weekend. The Blades look unlikely to spark a great escape, but if they do plan to put up a fight, they are now entering the last chance saloon.

Chris Wilder’s men are nine points from safety with a game in hand, and they are 13 points behind this weekend’s opponents Brentford having played a game less. Ahead of the basement battle clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below to see who will be missing out.