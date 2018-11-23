Brentford v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will play their second match in four days when they travel to Brentford in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Blades were 11 places higher than their opponents heading into the international break, following a 0-0 draw in the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday 27 November.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football on the red button and coverage should also be available on the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Brentford v Sheffield United live?

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Both teams currently have no injury concerns.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Stephen Martin and his assistants will be Nick Greenhalgh and Ian Cooper. The fourth official will be Andy Davies.

What are the betting odds?

The odds are 7/5 for a Brentford win, 12/5 for a draw and 15/8 for a Blades victory.

What is Brentford and United’s form?

The Blades have slipped down the table between the last two international breaks – dropping from first to fourth after defeats at Nottingham Forest and Derby County and draws against Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford have struggled since the departure of Dean Smith to Aston Villa and have lost recent outings against QPR, Preston and Norwich.