Brentford dealt major injury blow ahead of Sheffield United clash as forward ruled out for weeks
Brentford will be without their top scorer against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane
Brentford have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Sheffield United with top scorer Bryan Mbeumo ruled out with an ankle problem.
The Bees forward has scored seven goals this term, three more than second best goal-scorer Mathias Jensen, but was forced off in midweek as Brentford lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion. Mbeumo netted from the penalty spot in that game but was unable to continue as he rolled his ankle chasing back against Brighton's Pascal Groß in the first half at the Amex Stadium.
Providing an update on the player, Bees boss Thomas Frank said ahead of Saturday's visit to South Yorkshire: "It is bad. He’ll have a scan later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out. He will definitely not play on Saturday [against Sheffield United], and he will be out for weeks. We will know more in the next couple of days."
Frank added: “[Bryan] must be number two after Ivan [Toney] in terms of goals and assists, which is key. His work rate for the team is incredible; you don’t see many wingers who work so hard and mean so much. He’s become the key man – 'give me the ball, I’ll take this'. Who will that man be now? We’ll find out in the next weeks.”
With Ivan Toney serving his FA-imposed ban for betting breaches, the Brentford goalscoring burden has fallen to Mbuemo this season. He is also the Bees' top assister with three to his name. His absence is a boost for the Blades as they seek to claim their first win since Chris Wilder's return.
Wilder's first game back in charge was a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek but victory on Saturday would represent a major boost. The Blades drifted a further point from safety on Thursday night as Everton moved 17th and five points clear of Wilder's side with a 3-0 triumph over Newcastle United at Goodison Park.