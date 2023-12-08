Brentford will be without their top scorer against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane

Brentford have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Sheffield United with top scorer Bryan Mbeumo ruled out with an ankle problem.

The Bees forward has scored seven goals this term, three more than second best goal-scorer Mathias Jensen, but was forced off in midweek as Brentford lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion. Mbeumo netted from the penalty spot in that game but was unable to continue as he rolled his ankle chasing back against Brighton's Pascal Groß in the first half at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing an update on the player, Bees boss Thomas Frank said ahead of Saturday's visit to South Yorkshire: "It is bad. He’ll have a scan later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out. He will definitely not play on Saturday [against Sheffield United], and he will be out for weeks. We will know more in the next couple of days."

Frank added: “[Bryan] must be number two after Ivan [Toney] in terms of goals and assists, which is key. His work rate for the team is incredible; you don’t see many wingers who work so hard and mean so much. He’s become the key man – 'give me the ball, I’ll take this'. Who will that man be now? We’ll find out in the next weeks.”

With Ivan Toney serving his FA-imposed ban for betting breaches, the Brentford goalscoring burden has fallen to Mbuemo this season. He is also the Bees' top assister with three to his name. His absence is a boost for the Blades as they seek to claim their first win since Chris Wilder's return.