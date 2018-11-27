Brentford 2 Sheffield United 3

Sheffield United moved to within three points of the top of the Championship after a 3-2 win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

United went a goal down after six minutes through Neal Maupay but were back level just four minutes later when Ezri Konsa glanced a Oliver Norwood cross into his own goal.

The match turned on its head on 15 minutes when Norwood curled in a stunning shot from 20 yards.

The home side leveled on 65 minutes when Romaine Sawyers' strike from the right deflected in off John Fleck.

However, Leon Clarke restored United advantage soon after, converting from a ball in by Conor Washington.

FULL REPORT FROM JAMES SHIELD TO FOLLOW