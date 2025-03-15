Chris Wilder has some big selection dilemmas to contend with as he looks to earn his first double as Sheffield United boss over their city rivals Wednesday this weekend. United won the first leg between the two rivals 1-0 at Bramall Lane and will be looking for a repeat of that result at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.
The big injury concerns for the Blades centred around key men Vini Souza and Tyrese Campbell, with Wilder suggesting that both men may be available to face the Owls after their respective recent fitness issues. Tom Cannon could also return to the squad but Tom Davies is out.
Here’s the side we’d select to send out against the Owls - including a brave call and a predicted big injury boost for the Blades ... would you do the same or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Made probably his save of the season with an outrageous stop to deny Bristol City taking an early lead and was unfortunate not to pick up another clean sheet for his collection. He’ll face a hostile Hillsborough for the first time but has the temperament to cope | Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki
A big ask for the young man but to be fair to him he came on in the first derby and was excellent, justifying Wilder’s brave call and giving United a real attacking thrust from right-back. I’m assuming Gilchrist and Clarke both won’t make it but if either do then it gives Wilder a decision to make, with the more defensively-minded Choudhury an option as well | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
The Bosnian was something of a concern for the last couple of games after picking up his ninth booking but he avoided the dreaded 10 mark before the cut-off point and is free to face the Owls | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
There have been calls for Rob Holding to keep his place at the back after an impressive full debut on Tuesday night and while his experience would be huge for the Blades, it’d seem a touch harsh to drop the skipper for a game of this magnitude | Getty Images