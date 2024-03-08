It's been a gruelling week for Chris Wilder and his Sheffield United team after their capitulation against Arsenal on Monday. The Blades probably won't have spent too much time looking back at that performance, though, as they look to move on and bounce back this weekend against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have struggled for form of late, but they'll be full of confidence after beating United's relegation rivals Burnley last week and they'll be keen to build on that on home soil against Wilder's men. Unfortunately, the Blades will be travelling without a number of senior figures through injury and while Ben Brereton Diaz will hope to be involved after watching Monday's game from the bench, they'll be without Mason Holgate as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

The Cherries will be checking on the fitness of Dominic Solanke prior to the game with the striker carrying a knee issue. He hasn't trained this week but Andoni Iraola will give him all the time he needs to prove his fitness to take on the South Yorkshire outfit it seems. With that in mind, here's the team news from both camps leading into Saturday's fixture on the south coast.

