Bournemouth vs Sheffield United injury news as 14 ruled out and 3 doubtful

Sheffield United will be missing a host of key men when they travel to Bournemouth this weekend

By Will Jackson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

It's been a gruelling week for Chris Wilder and his Sheffield United team after their capitulation against Arsenal on Monday. The Blades probably won't have spent too much time looking back at that performance, though, as they look to move on and bounce back this weekend against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have struggled for form of late, but they'll be full of confidence after beating United's relegation rivals Burnley last week and they'll be keen to build on that on home soil against Wilder's men. Unfortunately, the Blades will be travelling without a number of senior figures through injury and while Ben Brereton Diaz will hope to be involved after watching Monday's game from the bench, they'll be without Mason Holgate as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

The Cherries will be checking on the fitness of Dominic Solanke prior to the game with the striker carrying a knee issue. He hasn't trained this week but Andoni Iraola will give him all the time he needs to prove his fitness to take on the South Yorkshire outfit it seems. With that in mind, here's the team news from both camps leading into Saturday's fixture on the south coast.

Solanke hasn't trained this week according to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, as he continues to struggle with a knee injury. He's expected to feature but must be managed.

1. DOUBT: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Solanke hasn't trained this week according to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, as he continues to struggle with a knee injury. He's expected to feature but must be managed.

Photo Sales
Underwent surgery on a persistent hamstring issue in October. Training individually but not expected to be back before the end of the season.

2. OUT: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Underwent surgery on a persistent hamstring issue in October. Training individually but not expected to be back before the end of the season.

Photo Sales
Suffered a calf injury in March last year and has been on the grass since September. No suggestion he will feature any time soon, however.

3. OUT: Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth)

Suffered a calf injury in March last year and has been on the grass since September. No suggestion he will feature any time soon, however.

Photo Sales
The defender is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but the meeting with the Blades will come too early.

4. OUT: James Hill (Bournemouth)

The defender is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but the meeting with the Blades will come too early.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page