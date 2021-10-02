Bournemouth v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and match updates from south coast clash
Sheffield United can make a big statement in their promotion ambitions this afternoon with victory over second-placed Bournemouth on the coast.
The Cherries are unbeaten in the league this season and sit second-top of the Championship table, while the Blades are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic admits he is expecting “a completely different challenge, a different team and style of play.”
“We will try to analyse [Bournemouth’s] strengths and weaknesses,” the Serb added.
“They are without any defeats but we want to be fighting with them and be at their level, fighting for similar targets. It’s a great chance for us to check where we are, to try and push for three points.”
Bournemouth fell short of promotion last season after losing in their play-off semi-final on aggregate to eventual winners Brentford, and appointed boss Scott Parker in the summer in a bid to go one better this time around.
“They have started better than us, the question is who will finish better,” Jokanović, a Championship promotion winner at Fulham and Watford in the past, added.
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 13:51
The history lesson
United have faced their rivals from Dorset 17 times and lost only once, winning 11 of their previous meetings in the process. That defeat came in August 1987, with United emerging victorious in nine of their 10 outings since then. The draw occurred on their last appearance at this ground, when Billy Sharp scored a late equaliser on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season - United’s first top-flight contest for 12 years.
The man in the middle today...
Robert Jones, from Merseyside, will be overseeing his fourth game of the campaign. He averages exactly two yellow cards so far this term, with his previous assignments coming in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. More home players have been cautioned by Jones since August than members of the visiting team.
And it’s monsoon season on the south coast it seems, the rain absolutely teeming down on the Vitality Stadium - could that have an effect on the game we see this afternoon? We know Bournemouth like to play their football and the Blades do, too - it’ll be a big statement of the Blades’ promotion ambitions this afternoon, against the only unbeaten side in the Championship left