Bournemouth v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and match updates from south coast clash

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Cherries are unbeaten in the league this season and sit second-top of the Championship table, while the Blades are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic admits he is expecting “a completely different challenge, a different team and style of play.”

“We will try to analyse [Bournemouth’s] strengths and weaknesses,” the Serb added.

“They are without any defeats but we want to be fighting with them and be at their level, fighting for similar targets. It’s a great chance for us to check where we are, to try and push for three points.”

Bournemouth fell short of promotion last season after losing in their play-off semi-final on aggregate to eventual winners Brentford, and appointed boss Scott Parker in the summer in a bid to go one better this time around.