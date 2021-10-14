Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has "no doubt" former Sheffield United man David Brooks will return to football after cancer diagnosis
Scott Parker, the Bournemouth manager, says he has “no doubt” that David Brooks will return to football in the future after the former Sheffield United forward revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer earlier this week.
Brooks, who made 37 first-team appearances for the Blades after graduating from their academy before joining Bournemouth in a big-money deal, revealed the news on social media yesterday, with the football world – including many current and former teammates – rallying around him with messages of support.
The 24-year-old Welsh international has stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.
“It’s been a very tough week for David and his family, firstly,” Cherries boss Parker said.
“It’s devastating news in terms of his diagnosis. For the football club and his teammates and every member of staff and friends, it’s been very difficult.
“It’s about showing him the support and strength he;s going to need in these coming months, really. He’s a liked and loved member of the team and speaking to his teammates, I see that very clearly.
“There’s real hurt and we want to support him and help him through this next stage of his life. He’ll go and start his treatment next week and we’ll unite together around David.
“He’s a strong boy, and I’ve no doubt he’ll be back amongst us and doing what he does best, and what he loves doing.”
Brooks, from Warrington, has made nine appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and withdrew from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.