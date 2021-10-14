Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has "no doubt" former Sheffield United man David Brooks will return to football after cancer diagnosis

Brooks, who made 37 first-team appearances for the Blades after graduating from their academy before joining Bournemouth in a big-money deal, revealed the news on social media yesterday, with the football world – including many current and former teammates – rallying around him with messages of support.

The 24-year-old Welsh international has stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“It’s been a very tough week for David and his family, firstly,” Cherries boss Parker said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s devastating news in terms of his diagnosis. For the football club and his teammates and every member of staff and friends, it’s been very difficult.

“It’s about showing him the support and strength he;s going to need in these coming months, really. He’s a liked and loved member of the team and speaking to his teammates, I see that very clearly.

“There’s real hurt and we want to support him and help him through this next stage of his life. He’ll go and start his treatment next week and we’ll unite together around David.

David Brooks in action for Sheffield United against Sheffield Wednesday

“He’s a strong boy, and I’ve no doubt he’ll be back amongst us and doing what he does best, and what he loves doing.”