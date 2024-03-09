Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was unhappy that his side were not awarded at least one more penalty in their draw with Sheffield United, which he described as "not a good result" despite their fightback from two goals down. The Cherries earned a point thanks to Enes Unal's equaliser after fellow sub Dango Ouattara had halved the deficit.

Earlier Gus Hamer and Jack Robinson had put the Blades in pole position for a rare win this season, even if they did ride their luck a little with Dominic Solanke missing a penalty and then having a goal ruled out in the second half by VAR for handball. Blades boss Chris Wilder was happy with his side's attitude and application, days after their 6-0 home hammering by Arsenal on Monday, but his opposite number was less pleased with the outcome.

"Even coming back from 2-0 I don't think it's a good result for us," Iraola said. "We had a lot of chances and put a lot of pressure on but couldn't finish the comeback. We conceded two goals and that's too much to concede in the Premier League. The first one is a mistake, the second is a rebound. Maybe we're unlucky. We missed a penalty, we could score more goals and it was not enough."

Iraola felt his side should have had another chance from the spot. Justin Kluivert went down under the challenge of Hamer in the box before Solanke went to ground again after winning a spot-kick early in the game. “Obviously it hasn't been our best day in this kind of situations," the Cherries chief added. "Also the second balls,

“There is a rebound in the second goals. The disallowed goal. And you think today nothing goes to our side. These situations, I think we could have another penalty in the second half. I think we had two very, very clear. The Justin one I think is quite soft, but we've been called these kind of penalties.