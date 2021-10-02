Bournemouth 2 Sheffield United 1: Philip Billing seals win for Cherries after Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White gives Blades lead
Sheffield United missed the chance to make a big statement in their promotion ambitions this afternoon as they lost to Championship leaders Bournemouth on the coast.
The Blades led through Morgan Gibbs-White, but the Cherries hit back with two quickfire goals to take the points. Here’s how the game unfolded...
Bournemouth v Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:57
That’s full-time
and it’s another away defeat for the Blades as they go down 2-1 on the south coast, the Blades leading through MGW but the hosts hitting back through Solanke’s penalty and Billing’s finish - United could have been a couple ahead at the break and ultimately paid the price for their profligacy as Bournemouth made them pay, as top teams do and will this season...
Off the bar!
Nearly the perfect return to Bournemouth for Mousset as Egan heads back across goal but the striker can only put it against the bar, McBurnie follows up with an acrobatic effort which is blocked for a corner which Bournemouth scramble clear
SIX minutes added on
for the Blades to get back into this one...
Free-kick Blades
as McBurnie is bundled over as he runs towards goal - it’s in a great position for a right-footer to curl it, Gibbs-White looks very interested with Fleck over it as well ... it’s deflected a couple of times and somehow it goes wide off McBurnie’s head
Chance for 3-1
As Zemura links up with Solanke and bursts through, but his shot hits the sidenetting and then the Cherries man is booked for timewasting as he kicks away the ball from Olsen’s goal-kick
Chance for the Blades
as a deep right-wing cross is headed across goal by Osborn, but a Blades man can’t get on the end of it
Double Blades sub
sees Billy Sharp replaced by Lys Mousset, who is booed on his return to Bournemouth, and Ndiaye goes off for McBurnie
Goal Bournemouth
and the game has turned on its head as Christie’s cross finds Billing in the middle and he pokes home to make it 2-1 to the hosts
PENALTY Bournemouth
as Stevens is penalised for bringing down Solanke - it looked outside the box from my vantage point and I’d be interested to see a replay, but it’s been given and Solanke will take it - AND SCORES, deceiving Olsen with a stuttered run-up and sending him the wrong way
GOAL BLADES
and it’s Gibbs-White who gets it, arriving late in the box to smash home a good finish after Sharp forayed as usual and crossed into his path - the Blades fans go wild across from us and the Wolves loanee is on target again!