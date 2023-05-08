News you can trust since 1887
Proud Sheffield United boss hails his history-makers after Birmingham win

Blades reach club-record 91 points after beating Brum 2-1

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 8th May 2023, 18:27 BST

Boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his record-breaking Sheffield United side’s season is a fair reflection on his squad of players after they set a new club-high for points and wins in a Championship season.

United’s final-day victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s saw the Blades surpass the class of 2005/06 in those categories and only narrowly miss out on another record, for clean sheets after Dion Sanderson pulled one back for the home side.

Earlier, Oli McBurnie and James McAtee had put the Premier League-bound Blades 2-0 ahead and they celebrated after the game with their travelling supporters ahead of what is shaping up to be a big summer before they return to the big time.

“The game was good and I’m pleased we won,” Heckingbottom admitted. “But now it’s done, it’s important to talk about how well everyone has done.

“To get 28 wins and 91 points is brilliant and I’m just upset we conceded because that would have been another one. We’re delighted to have those records and delighted to be a part of it.

“I think it’s a fair reflection of this squad of players. We’ve achieved some things there that’ll be tough to beat.”

