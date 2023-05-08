Boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his record-breaking Sheffield United side’s season is a fair reflection on his squad of players after they set a new club-high for points and wins in a Championship season.

United’s final-day victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s saw the Blades surpass the class of 2005/06 in those categories and only narrowly miss out on another record, for clean sheets after Dion Sanderson pulled one back for the home side.

Earlier, Oli McBurnie and James McAtee had put the Premier League-bound Blades 2-0 ahead and they celebrated after the game with their travelling supporters ahead of what is shaping up to be a big summer before they return to the big time.

“The game was good and I’m pleased we won,” Heckingbottom admitted. “But now it’s done, it’s important to talk about how well everyone has done.

“To get 28 wins and 91 points is brilliant and I’m just upset we conceded because that would have been another one. We’re delighted to have those records and delighted to be a part of it.

