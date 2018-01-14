Boss says he couldn't stop it as Sheffield United prepare to confirm new signing

Ricky Holmes is expected to be confirmed as a Sheffield United player on Monday after Karl Robinson, the Charlton Athletic manager, admitted he was powerless to prevent the forward’s move to Bramall Lane.

As The Star reported last week, Holmes watched Friday’s Steel City derby from the stands after completing the first part of his medical with Chris Wilder’s side.

United, who unveiled Ryan Leonard, Lee Evans and James Wilson ahead of the goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, first expressed an interest in signing the 30-year-old during the close season and despite proving unable to secure his release then, Athletic relented when the player relayed his desire to move north last week.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 victory over Bury at Gigg Lane, Robinson said: “I think it’s inevitable. It doesn’t take an Einstein if he’s seen in a pub up in Sheffield with someone with a Sheffield United badge at the game last night, you can do your own maths.

“I had a conversation with Ricky on Wednesday and he was told that they wanted him. I wish him luck because mine and Ricky’s relationship has been very close. It’s not gone through, but if it does, I will miss him.”

Despite owner Roland Duchatelet’s refusal to support his attempts to make Samir Carruthers part of the deal, Robinson suggested he could resurrect a bid if Athletic are sold before the end of the transfer window.

“I wanted Samir Carruthers to come back the other way – you can make your own mind up about who stopped that,” he said, in an obvious reference to the Belgian. “With the Ricky deal, I’m sure Chris (Wilder) would’ve done something.

“He (Carruthers) is someone who has played in the Premier League, Championship and has two promotions in League One. Someone’s going to get him if he’s available.”

“I’ll never give up hope on signing players. I can only control the things I can control,” Robinson added. “I wanted Samir Carruthers. He can play wide right, left, midfield and in the 10 role but that’s the way it is at the moment.”