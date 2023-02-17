Boss reiterates Blades’ approach for rest of season after Boro defeat

Nothing has changed for Sheffield United in terms of their approach to the promotion run-in after the midweek defeat to big rivals Middlesbrough, boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, ahead of tomorrow's trip to Millwall.

United travel to the capital having had their long unbeaten run ended by Boro in midweek, but they remain seven points ahead of Michael Carrick's side with a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Heckingbottom and his coaching staff made no attempt to play down the importance of the Boro game in the build-up to it, and must now pick up their players to go again against another side, in Millwall, who have ambitions of reaching the Premier League themselves this season.

And asked ahead of the trip whether it was important to reinforce United's positive position in the Championship promotion race, Heckingbottom added: "That's fact.

"We don't need reminding. Maybe other people do, but we don't. Nothing's changed. We could have been chatting after a 3-1 win [against Boro] but we weren't. We know what we did well and what we did poorly.

"The reaction can make people think differently and I think that's been the case. But it doesn't change our preparation."