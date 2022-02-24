Goode had been scheduled to make his.appearance for United at Millwall tomorrow, after completing a loan move from Brentford toward the end of last month, before being sent-off during Wednesday’s victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Shedding further light on why Goode was selected above a number of other candidates when he moved to bolster his defensive options during the mid-season transfer window, Heckingbottom cited the 26-year-old’s journey through the game as a “big” factor.

“Even when we’re bringing people in, we want to see that,” he told The Star. “We want to see the qualities in the people who come here that we believe the group should be all about.

“Charlie has got that hunger and determination. The fact he’s gone from non-league to the Premier League proves that.

“He knew he was coming into a group that wants to fight for each other and help each other out. He’s shown that he’s willing to fight too, because of where he’s come from."

Following a spell with Watford, Goode began his career with Hadley of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after being released by Fulham as a youngster. Having also impressed for Hayes and then Hendon, he later turned professional with Scunthorpe. But it was Northampton Town, where he played under former United player Keith Curle, where Goode truly blossomed - captaining them to promotion via the League Two play-offs before completing a £1m move to Thomas Frank’s side.

Charlie Goode will miss Sheffield United's trip to Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Goode made his United debut during last weekend’s win over Swansea City and started the meeting with Tony Mowbray’s side - only to be dismissed before Ben Davies’ late winner.

“Charlie, like everyone else, he wants to play but he had to be patient because the timing for him coming in was really difficult,” Heckingbottom said, after forgiving Goode for his error of judgement. “We had three centre-backs and then Davo became available again just after Charlie. All of them were performing really well.

“He’s disappointed but also shown what he’s all about but we already knew what that was, which is why we got him. It’s vital the people here get what we are all about and what the club’s about.”

Paul Heckingbottom (left) has spoken about Sheffield United's recruitment policy: Simon Bellis / Sportimage