Sheffield United made it three wins in a row on Saturday after collecting three points from their home clash with Derby County. Gustavo Hamer was the difference for the Blades, who celebrated his stunning free-kick with a tribute to former Sheffield United Women’s star Maddy Cusack, 12 months on from her devastating death.

Hamer’s goal sees the Blades fifth in the Championship table with 12 points in the bag. Chris Wilder’s side are just one of three teams still yet to register a defeat this season. The others are Blackburn Rovers, who are ahead of United on goal difference, and leaders West Brom.