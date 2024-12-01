Chris Wilder hailed an “inspired” goal from Sheffield United’s Tom Davies after the former Everton man popped up with a vital winner against Sunderland on Friday night.

With the clock ticking toward the end of the game, Davies fired home in front of the Kop to move the Blades five points ahead of Sunderland. The visitors had missed a penalty while both sides played the second half with 10 men after a red card for each team in the latter stages of the first 45 minutes.

Davies has struggled with injury for much of his Blades career but was on hand to fire home the decisive goal at Bramall Lane. Speaking after the result, Wilder said: “That’s an incredibly positive story for any player that’s out injured for a period of time. Tom’s reaction at the end of the end of the game, what the boy’s had to go through from a mental health issue and through through an injury issue, is inspiring to all to come back on to the pitch.

“It had the feel, in my opinion, in the last 20-25 minutes, that if there was going to be a winner it would be that team that was kicking towards the Kop and fabulous rewards for all the hard work, sweat, blood and tears that Tom’s had to go through to get him on the pitch. His energy was brilliant. His game management towards the end showed the experience he has and what a fabulous footballer he is and fitting that he decided a tight game by getting the winner. It is a big win against a talented team. To beat an opponent who’ve had a fantastic start to the season is big.”