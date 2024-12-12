Bookies' new predicted Championship table for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Sunderland & more

Sheffield United moved back to the top of the Championship with a hard-fought victory over Millwall in London on Wednesday night. Leeds United had won at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday to temporarily take first spot but a Rhian Brewster goal after 42 minutes at the Den saw the Bramall Lane outfit reclaim first as Burnley and Sunderland both dropped points.

Sheffield Wednesday’s push towards the play-off spots hit a bump on Tuesday as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough. The Owls are now six points adrift of the top six but do sit nine points above the bottom three - a far cry from where they were positioned 12 months ago. Following the latest round of games, the bookmakers have put together their odds for promotion as they predict where each team might place come the end of the season. Take a look...

Promotion odds - 2000/1

1. Oxford United

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

3. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 750/1

4. QPR

Promotion odds - 750/1 | Getty Images

