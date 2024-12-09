Sheffield United remained top of the Championship over the weekend but saw their lead at the summit cut to one point after a 2-2 draw with West Brom. Blades Chris Wilder hailed his side’s draw as arguably their “best result of the season”.

Two goals in as many minutes from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield United a half-time lead after Torbjorn Heggem had opened the scoring for West Brom with his first goal for the club. Draw specialists West Brom got themselves level through Tom Fellows with half-an-hour still to play, but neither side were able to go on to seize all three points.

A draw, however, was good enough for United to return to the top of the table, a point ahead of Leeds United, and Wilder said: “Absolutely delighted. That’s arguably our best result of the season. At one stage we had six under-22 players on the pitch and they’re learning at the top of the division. (We were) a little bit naive at times, gung ho. I need to temper that a little bit and teach them, but what I don’t want to take away is their ambition and personality to get a result.”