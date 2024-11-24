Sheffield United were held to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon as the Blades played half the game with 10 men after Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off late in the first half. The Blades defender grabbed Norman Bassette by the throat and pushed him to the floor after a collision between the pair. Bassette put his hand on the back of Ahmedhodzic’s neck and said something to the defender who then reacted to the incident.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “I’ve got no issue with the red card, I’ve got no issue with the referee’s decision and Anel’s fell for the free card trick and that puts even more pressure on ourselves in a tight game. He’s going to miss three games, internally we’re going to have to deal with it. The game is tough enough in this division, especially when you’re playing a top side.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Burnley won 1-0 at Bristol City while Middlesbrough beat Oxford United 6-2. Sunderland conceded a late equaliser at Millwall while West Brom drew 2-2 with Norwich City. Following the latest Championship fixtures, the bookmakers have put together their latest odds for promotion as they forecast where each team might place come the end of the campaign.