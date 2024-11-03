Bookies' new final predicted Championship table after Sheffield United, Leeds United & Watford win but Sunderland draw

Published 3rd Nov 2024

Sheffield United claimed a 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was delighted by his side’s “dominant” second-half performance as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Harrison Burrows scored his first goal for the club in the first half to put the visitors ahead but they needed Tyrese Campbell’s second-half volley to make the result safe at Ewood Park. Wilder’s side had lost their last two games without scoring a goal but got back on track in Blackburn. When asked what pleased him most about the game, he said: “The second half really.

“We’re not two or three up and we didn’t deserve to be and Blackburn have had a couple of opportunities, more with us being loose around the middle of the park, giving away balls simply where we should have kept it a little bit more or made better decisions with the ball. The game wasn’t done. You’ve got to fight for everything, especially against a team that have won five out of six at home.”

Elsewhere, Leeds United beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at home to stay one point above the Blades while 10-man Sunderland were held at QPR. Watford hammered Sheffield Wednesday 6-2 to remain in the play-off picture. Following the latest results - here’s how the bookmakers rate Blades’ chances of promotion compared to their rivals. Take a look...

Championship promotion odds: 500/1

1. Portsmouth

Championship promotion odds: 500/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 300/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Championship promotion odds: 300/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

3. Oxford United

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 Photo: David Rogers

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

4. QPR

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 | Getty Images

