Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was delighted by his side’s “dominant” second-half performance as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Harrison Burrows scored his first goal for the club in the first half to put the visitors ahead but they needed Tyrese Campbell’s second-half volley to make the result safe at Ewood Park. Wilder’s side had lost their last two games without scoring a goal but got back on track in Blackburn. When asked what pleased him most about the game, he said: “The second half really.

“We’re not two or three up and we didn’t deserve to be and Blackburn have had a couple of opportunities, more with us being loose around the middle of the park, giving away balls simply where we should have kept it a little bit more or made better decisions with the ball. The game wasn’t done. You’ve got to fight for everything, especially against a team that have won five out of six at home.”