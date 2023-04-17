Striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk was pleased with the way Sheffield United dismantled Coventry City Yesterday.

The Blades' Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Mia Enderby and Sophie Haywood celebrate scoring at Coventry. Picture: Sportimage

Sophie Haywood’s first goals for the Blades set the side on their way to a comfortable 4-0 win at Butts Park Arena.

Sweetman Kirk, who netted the fourth for United, was pleased with the result.

“A great three points today for the girls,” she said.

“Well done to Sophie and Mia (Enderby) to get on the score sheet as well.

“Another three points on the table – up the Blades!”

The result leaves the Blades ninth out of the dozen teams in the Championship, although Coventry are already demoted.

Former Aston Villa striker Haywood has endured a frustrating campaign in front of goal since her summer switch but opened her account on 27 minutes.

And like London buses, one quickly became two as she picked out the corner following a fine run to double the lead six minutes before the break.

The result was put beyond doubt five minutes after the interval when the in-form Enderby, who had seen a first-half effort disallowed, tapped home from Sweetman-Kirk’s pass.

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture 8-0 earlier in the season but the hosts were determined to avoid a similar fate this time around and came close to reducing the arrears when Morgan Cross struck the crossbar.

Jodie Bartle also came close with a header but the closing stages were dominated by the visitors in their pursuit of more goals.

Ruby Clarke curled narrowly wide before Alethea Paul fired straight at Eleanor Heeps, with the goalkeeper soon called into action again to deny Chene Muir.

But there was no stopping Sweetman-Kirk in added time, the striker heading home Maddy Cusack’s free-kick as the hosts were beaten for the 17th time in 20 league matches this season.

Haywood, who opened the scoring, was pleased with the Blades’ overall performance and is looking forward to their final match at Bramall Lane when they entertain Sunderland next Sunday .

‘Great team performance today and so chuffed to get my first goals,” she said.

“Now on to Bramall Lane for our last home game in front of our fans.”

n To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visit https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all

