Sheffield United v Swansea City: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Blades make three changes

Sheffield United could catapult themselves into the Championship play-off places this afternoon if they beat Swansea City at Bramall Lane, and other results go their way.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:00 pm
Sheffield United face Swansea City today with Sander Berge back in the side: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United face their fifth game of the month already against Russell Martin’s Swans, with United facing a very different test to the one in midweek against Hull City.

Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

LIVE: Sheffield United v Swansea City

Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:04

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:04

Here we go

and it’s a good early start for the Blades as Berge goes well to outmuscle his man and his cross is just nicked off Sharp’s head, then the skipperand MGW combine well down the left but the latter’s good early cross flashes across the face of goal

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:02

A minutes’s applause

for the late Billy McEwan before kick-off and we’re underway

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:59

Scenes at Bramall Lane

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:54

Why history suggests Hecky is right to rotate

Three more changes today ...

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:32

The skipper returns, and rightly so

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:06

The full teamsheet

courtesy of our man James Shield

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:02

Here’s how the Swans line up at Bramall Lane

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:01

TEAM NEWS

and the Blades make three changes from the Hull game - Berge, Fleck and Sharp come back in

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 13:54

The Blades fan faces Khan in a long-awaited bout tonight

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 13:28

Hecky: We have no choice but to rotate

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted he has no other choice but to continue rotating his squad as the race for promotion from the Championship enters a critical phase.

Forced to rearrange their schedule following a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period, today’s home game against Swansea City is United’s fifth outing since the turn of a month which also includes forthcoming matches against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Having recorded back to back victories over Luton Town, Peterborough, Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion, United will enter the meeting with Russell Martin’s side hoping to end a run of two straight goalless draws after being held by Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Although those results have seen Heckingbottom’s team selections come under the spotlight - leading goalscorer Billy Sharp started Tuesday’s stalemate with City on the bench - he told The Star that failing to utilise all of the options at his disposal could have dire consequences.

“There’s no chance (of keeping the same line-up,” Heckingbottom said. “With the games we’ve got left, if we keep picking the same team then we will get injuries. There’s no doubt about that.

“With the numbers and the way the games are, the way we want to play and the physical demands we put on the players, it’s just not possible with how the situation is.

“We want the season to be extended. It might be possible to settle things down further down the line but, because we want it to carry on, we need to do this.”

