Sheffield United v Swansea City: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Blades make three changes
Sheffield United could catapult themselves into the Championship play-off places this afternoon if they beat Swansea City at Bramall Lane, and other results go their way.
United face their fifth game of the month already against Russell Martin’s Swans, with United facing a very different test to the one in midweek against Hull City.
Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
LIVE: Sheffield United v Swansea City
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:04
Here we go
and it’s a good early start for the Blades as Berge goes well to outmuscle his man and his cross is just nicked off Sharp’s head, then the skipperand MGW combine well down the left but the latter’s good early cross flashes across the face of goal
A minutes’s applause
for the late Billy McEwan before kick-off and we’re underway
Scenes at Bramall Lane
Why history suggests Hecky is right to rotate
Three more changes today ...
The skipper returns, and rightly so
The full teamsheet
courtesy of our man James Shield
Here’s how the Swans line up at Bramall Lane
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make three changes from the Hull game - Berge, Fleck and Sharp come back in
The Blades fan faces Khan in a long-awaited bout tonight
Hecky: We have no choice but to rotate
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted he has no other choice but to continue rotating his squad as the race for promotion from the Championship enters a critical phase.
Forced to rearrange their schedule following a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period, today’s home game against Swansea City is United’s fifth outing since the turn of a month which also includes forthcoming matches against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.
Having recorded back to back victories over Luton Town, Peterborough, Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion, United will enter the meeting with Russell Martin’s side hoping to end a run of two straight goalless draws after being held by Huddersfield Town and Hull City.
Although those results have seen Heckingbottom’s team selections come under the spotlight - leading goalscorer Billy Sharp started Tuesday’s stalemate with City on the bench - he told The Star that failing to utilise all of the options at his disposal could have dire consequences.
“There’s no chance (of keeping the same line-up,” Heckingbottom said. “With the games we’ve got left, if we keep picking the same team then we will get injuries. There’s no doubt about that.
“With the numbers and the way the games are, the way we want to play and the physical demands we put on the players, it’s just not possible with how the situation is.
“We want the season to be extended. It might be possible to settle things down further down the line but, because we want it to carry on, we need to do this.”