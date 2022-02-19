Sheffield United v Swansea City: Live updates from Bramall Lane as Blades make three changes

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted he has no other choice but to continue rotating his squad as the race for promotion from the Championship enters a critical phase.

Forced to rearrange their schedule following a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period, today’s home game against Swansea City is United’s fifth outing since the turn of a month which also includes forthcoming matches against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Having recorded back to back victories over Luton Town, Peterborough, Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion, United will enter the meeting with Russell Martin’s side hoping to end a run of two straight goalless draws after being held by Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Although those results have seen Heckingbottom’s team selections come under the spotlight - leading goalscorer Billy Sharp started Tuesday’s stalemate with City on the bench - he told The Star that failing to utilise all of the options at his disposal could have dire consequences.

“There’s no chance (of keeping the same line-up,” Heckingbottom said. “With the games we’ve got left, if we keep picking the same team then we will get injuries. There’s no doubt about that.

“With the numbers and the way the games are, the way we want to play and the physical demands we put on the players, it’s just not possible with how the situation is.