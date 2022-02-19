Sheffield United 4 Swansea City 0: Reaction from both camps as Blades move into play-offs
Sheffield United catapulted themselves into the Championship play-off places this afternoon with a 4-0 victory over Swansea City at Bramall Lane.
This is how the action unfolded.
Sheffield United v Swansea City
Saturday, 19 February, 2022
PH on Baldock’s stunning volley
It was a really good goal. We spoke about Swansea wanting to dominate the ball and posing problems. We wont he ball high, pressed from the front and that’s how we created the majority of the chances. We built from the back, played through their press and a fantastic goal for George. He won’t forget that one in a hurry.
PH on defensive record
A goal doesn’t guarantee a point but a clean sheet does. It’s vital. The real important thing for me, no one else might notice but having that time with the players last season and getting some pints across, so it wasn’t like walking in the door new. We could refresh a few key facts and drill them in. it’s not the back three or five with the clean sheets, it’s the whole team. They protect Wes. He’s done his bit with some key saves but that’s the message we want to get across.
PH’s reaction
We’ve missed so many home games due to Covid, the away support has been unreal but there’s a different energy at home and I’m pleased we could put on a performance and score goals for the fans to get behind this group of players. I believe in them and I think others are starting to believe in them as well.
Full time
and that’s a big statement of intent for the Blades as they run out comfortable winners against Swansea - Gibbs-White in particular was outstanding but United were brilliant from 1-11 and set about Swansea from the first whistle, the visitors simply unable to cope and it could have been more but for a few missed chances and sitters. Stay tuned for a full report, ratings and reaction on a day to remember
what a moment to forget for Norwood as he intercepts a pass in front of goal, has it as his mercy and skies his effort high up the Kop! good job the Blades are 4-0 ahead ...!
Here comes McBurnie
against his old club, replacing Sharp
GOAAAAAAL BLADES
and it’s Gibbs-White who gets his second with a calm finish into the bottom corner past the helpless Fisher - it’s turning into a procession for the Blades with 12 minutes of normal time still to play
A debut for Charlie Goode
as Baldock comes off with injury - that’ll be a concern with Jayden Bogle injured as well, Goode comes on to replace him with Basham going to right-back
Close for Swansea
as Piroe’s cross is close to a touch from Latibeaudiere but he just can’t get there and Foderingham gathers
Chance for the Blades
as they break quickly through MGW, he feeds Berge whose pass finds Sharp at the back post and his shot is deflected away for a corner, which the visitors scramble away