It would have been criminal if we’d lost that game. We looked like the home team and our fans made it feel like that, too. I’ll wake up tomorrow and probably feel disappointed we haven’t won but now I’m proud of the performance. To come here and play a team with probably the strongest squad in the league, right up there with Fulham and Bournemouth, and dominate bodes well for what we’re trying to create. I’m not one to get too excited about a draw but we were far superior in every aspect of the game.