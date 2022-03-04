Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Reaction as late Forest equaliser denies Blades a big victory
Sheffield United faced another stiff test of their promotion credentials this evening when they face Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane – and came away disappointed after an injury-time equaliser for Forest.
The game pitted seventh against ninth in the table, with Forest looking to continue their excellent away form against one of their Championship rivals, and ended level after Ryan Yates’ header cancelled out Billy Sharp’s opener.
The games have evened themselves up, the league is even if you like and we’re there on merit. We’re in there and from where we were, it’s a fantastic place to be. The games are now getting bigger and bigger.
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
Both teams were better without the ball than with it in the first half, forcing errors in the first half. All the nervy moments against us were from us giving the ball away and that’s when you’re most vulnerable. Everyone comes with a game plan, Forest’s was to step onto us and try and stop us.
SC on the top six battle
There’s a long way to go. We’ve just got to concentrate on every point that’s up for grabs and fight to the very end. Sometimes you think I’m glad we got that point or went for that winner. After the international break the real run starts and I don’t know what will happen with the top six but it’ll be a journey for the top six, for sure. We’ve got to keep playing like we did tonight.
Cooper on penalties
The one on Keinan was doubly blatant. The lad who’s making his debut made a naïve decision and I don’t know how the referee’s missed it. Brennan is fine, his character is fine and he needs to go through these tough moments. He’s a real winner. He’ll be disappointed but I know these things are good for you.
Steve Cooper’s reaction
It would have been criminal if we’d lost that game. We looked like the home team and our fans made it feel like that, too. I’ll wake up tomorrow and probably feel disappointed we haven’t won but now I’m proud of the performance. To come here and play a team with probably the strongest squad in the league, right up there with Fulham and Bournemouth, and dominate bodes well for what we’re trying to create. I’m not one to get too excited about a draw but we were far superior in every aspect of the game.
Full time
and what a suckerpunch that is for the Blades as they concede an injury-time equaliser to drop two points at home to Forest. They barely deserved all three, considering their performance before they scored, but to draw in that manner is bitterly disappointing considering how important three points would have been in their play-off bid. Stay tuned for a full match report, ratings and much more
GOAL Forest
and the visitors equalise deep into injury time - the simplest of headers from a corner beats Foderingham and the game is level
That could have been the game
as Jebbison is sent clear on the break, it’s 2v1 with MGW up with him and Jebbison tries to find him but gets it horribly wrong and the chance goes begging
Final Blades sub
sees Sharp come off for McBurnie - he looked to have hurt something in that last tackle, with McBurnie already primed to replace him, and the Scottish international is on now
Forest sub
sees Scott McKenna replaced by Samuel Surridge