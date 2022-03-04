Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Build-up, team news and updates from Bramall Lane clash
Sheffield United face another stiff test of their promotion credentials this evening when they face Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.
The game pits seventh against ninth in the table, with Forest looking to continue their excellent away form against one of their Championship rivals.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Forest LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 18:48
TEAM NEWS
and there’s FIVE changes for the Blades against Forest - including a full debut for a youngster ...
In case you missed this ...
Oli McBurnie has offered a £20,000 reward for information after a collection of luxury watches was stolen from his home
Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has offered a £20,000 reward for information after a collection of luxury watches were stolen from his home.
McBurnie posted the news on his Instagram story this evening, revealing that a safe from his home had been taken “a few months ago”.
Amongst the items taken were a number of watches, including a Patek Philippe and seven Rolexes.
“£20k cash reward if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches,” McBurnie added, “or the rats that done it.”
M A T C H D A Y
And the Blades are back at Bramall Lane for another big game in their promotion bid - Forest are another of those sides hoping to secure a place in the top six and this will be another huge test of the Blades’ promotion credentials under the lights at the Lane