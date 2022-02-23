Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Build-up, team news and updates from crunch Championship clash
Sheffield United can go within a point of third-placed Blackburn Rovers this evening with victory in a crunch Championship clash at Bramall Lane.
The Blades moved into the top six for the first time this season on Saturday, as they demolished Swansea City 4-0.
Rovers are expected to prove a tougher test, but they travel to the Lane without the services of their top scorer Ben Brereton.
United have injury issues of their own, with Chris Basham, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies carrying knocks.
Jayden Bogle and David McGoldrick have been ruled out for the season after going under the knife.
Blades v Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 18:32
A trip down memory lane
There is something about the FA Cup that seemed to bring out the best in Sheffield United during the 1990s, with many memorable moments and matches at Bramall Lane.
One of the best was the 1993 FA Cup quarter-final against moneybags Blackburn, which saw United progress on penalties and set up a semi-final clash with city rivals Wednesday.
But what happened to Dave Bassett’s boys from that game? Ahead of tonight’s meeting between the Blades and Rovers, we took a trip down memory lane…
M A T C H D A Y
and it’s another big game for the Blades at the Lane as they take on third-placed Blackburn at Bramall Lane - United can go to within a point of the third-placed visitors with three points and that will be another big boost for them after going into the play-offs for the first time this season following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Swansea City here