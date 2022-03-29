Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United return to league action this weekend as they face Stoke City.

The Blades currently sit fifth in the Championship after their 2-0 win over Barnsley prior to the international break and could now potentially move up to third with a win over the Potters.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost to Stoke only once in their previous seven meetings (W3 D3) and haven’t lost at the bet365 Stadium since March 2005.

They will be keen to keep up their impressive run, with defeat potentially meaning they could drop out of the play-off spots.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest consider second bid for Hammers ace Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign West Ham defender Emmanuel Longelo, after they saw a bid rejected in January. Joe Worrall has been heavily linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Claret and Hugh) Photo Sales

2. Liverpool agree personal terms for Fulham youngster Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of a summer move. The Reds failed to secure a deal for the 19-year-old in January before the deadline passed. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Valerien Ismael wants second reunion with ex-Tykes striker Former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael wants to bring Daryl Dike to Besiktas with him, after signing him for both the Tykes and West Brom over the last year. (Haber365) Photo Sales

4. Posh chairman urges Newcastle to sign former striker Peterborough United chairman Daragh McAnthony, has urged Newcastle United to re-sign Ivan Toney this summer. The Brentford forward previously had a disappointing spell with the Magpies before joining Posh in 2018. (Chronicle Live) Photo Sales