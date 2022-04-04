Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stoke City over the weekend.

A second half own goal by John Egan has knocked the Blades out of the play-off positions and leaves them eighth in the Championship - only a point off sixth.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be looking to redeem themselves as they host QPR tomorrow evening, with the London club on a run of three consecutive defeats and only one two wins in their last eleven matches.

A win for United could potentially see them move back up to fifth place.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blackburn miss out on striker target Wigan Athletic have agreed a three-year deal with Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Blackburn Rovers and a number of other EFL clubs missing out. The 18-year-old went on trial with the Latics last season. (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Man City target Rams teen Man City and Tottenham are both said to be keen on signing Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson. Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of the Rams' financial situation in snapping up the 15-year-old. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Blues refuse to rule out striker reunion Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was questioned about whether he would re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor and refused to rule it out, stating 'we will have to see what happens'. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Boro ace expected to join Tottenham or Arsenal Djed Spence is reportedly now likely to sign for one of the two North London clubs this summer. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich had also shown interest. (Sunday Mirror) Photo Sales