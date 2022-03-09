Goals from Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White lifted United to fifth in the table and left Wilder, a two time promotion winner with his hometown club, acknowledging they had been better “in every single department.”

Although he attempted to downplay the significance of last night’s victory over another side chasing Premier League football next term, Heckingbottom told The Star: “You’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to enjoy games like this. Why? Because hopefully, if we get enough points, if we keep collecting them, then the games are only going to keep getting bigger and bigger and even more important.

“So why would you want to play things down? We all want to be involved in big games because that means we are fighting for something.

“I think the boys are showing that they do enjoy being involved in them. There was this thing at the start of the season, people saying they couldn’t beat the other top names in the division. I think that’s getting put to bed now.”

Heckingbottom, who saw midfielder John Fleck hobble off with a groin injury during the first-half, has now won 10 of the 16 Championship fixtures he has overseen since being appointed in November.

“The crowd was different class,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve spoken about the importance of our relationship with them right from day one and it’s growing all the time. That’s vital. We want to get on the front foot and have a go. I’m not going to lie, that’s exactly what we want to see and you can tell they do too. It’s so important to have that bond between us all.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with the win over Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It was a special occasion, without a doubt,” Heckingbottom added. “I know Chris will be pleased to get it out of the way. Everything went exactly as we’d have wanted it. Chris got that reception he deserved beforehand and then our supporters got right behind us all the way through.”

Together with his assistant Alan Knill, Wilder was applauded by the home fans before kick-off. But the team he also led to a ninth placed finish in the top-flight before his relationship with United’s board of directors turned sour, showed no sentiment whatsoever.

Quick-fire efforts from Berge and Sharp put the hosts in control before Robinson stretched their advantage. Folarin Balogun, a target for United towards the end of Wilder’s reign, pulled one back for Middlesbrough before Gibbs-White pounced during the closing stages.

“Credit to Paul, he’s got this place rocking,” Wilder said, confessing United were “better” in every department. “And you know what this place is like when it gets like that. They were superior in terms of mentality, and the boost of two early goals saw them step in the gas. We got out-muscled and out-run. They were brighter and sharper.”

Sheffield, England, 8th March 2022. Chris Wilder manager of Middlesbrough acknowledges the welcome from his former clubs fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Isaac Parkin/ Sportimage

“When you play in big games, you need to stick your chest out. You have to be a player. We didn’t have any players who did that out there.”