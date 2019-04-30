Have your say

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts with the Blades celebrating promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades clinched promotion after beating Ipswich Town on Saturday and Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa on the Sunday.

Paul Coutts at the snooker - Credit @WorldSnooker

Celebrations have lasted all weekend with the players gathering together to watch the Leeds game before partying at the Player of the Season Awards Dinner later that night.

Chris Wilder, along with Billy Sharp, Dean Henderson and Chris Basham were all at the Star Football Awards last night where the festivities and accolades continued.

Videos of the leary celebrations have gone viral on Twitter with the players’ hilarious antics being shared far and wide.

One of the players heavily involved in the celebrations is Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts.

The Scottish footballer was serenaded with his song during the promotion celebrations before being filmed doing Cointreau bombs with fans later that day.

Coutts then headed to the Crucible Theatre to watch Judd Trump take on Ding Junhui at the Snooker World Championship on Monday.

The midfielder, who has played 13 times for the Blades this season, with snooker player Adam Duffey before settling in for the game.

However, according sport reporter David Coverdale at the Sun, Coutts didn’t last too long at the match.

David tweeted: “Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts looked like he enjoyed last night's promotion party... Sat in the front row of Trump v Ding, had a swig of the ref's water, nearly fell asleep, staggered out after one frame, not seen again.”

Other eyewitnesses said that Coutts only managed one frame before leaving the theatre.

We’re sure he’ll have recovered in time for Sunday’s match away at Stoke though.