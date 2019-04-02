The EFL has ruled out using VAR in this year's Championship playoff final.

VAR has been introduced in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, however the EFL has decided against implementing at Wembley in May.

The EFL has regularly stated they have not introduced VAR into the Football League because they do not have enough officials trained to operate the system.

It is a bold call from the EFL, with an estimated £180m going to the winners and a place in the richest league in the world - meaning everything is to play for.

Goalline technology will be in force for the second year running after making its debut in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Sheffield United are hoping to avoid the playoffs by piping Leeds United or Norwich City to an automatic promotion spot,

A return to the top flight for The Blades would see them operate under VAR next season as it makes it way into the Premier League.