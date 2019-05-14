"Well deserved. Good keeper with a very promising future": Sheffield United fans react to Marcus Dewhurst's England U18s call-up

Have your say

Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst was named in England's U18s squad for the Slovakia Cup this week - prompting congratulations from Blades fans.

The teenage stopper has impressed in United's development age groups this season, as well as furthering his development whilst out on work experience in non-league with Guiseley.

England will compete against Russia, Slovakia and Mexico later this month.

Although Dewhurst is yet to play for the United's first team the young 'keeper is highly thought of at Bramall Lane with his stunning saves for the Lions catching the eye.

Promotion to the U18s comes just over a year after Dewhurst made is debut for the U17s team.

Here's how United fans reacted to the news.

@davidkendra: "Well deserved. Good keeper with a very promising future. Made some saves that basically kept Guiseley afloat this season. Good luck Marcus!"

@afoyle86: "Well done @marcusdewhurst1"

@henryw__: "Legend"

@cayden_sands: "Class lad. Fantastic while on loan at Guiseley."

@TaitBill: "England’s No 1. Always a Lion"

@barrysearles: "Well done lad"

@steve_staylor: "Dem Blades"

