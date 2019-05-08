‘Watch this space’: Sheffield United tease fans with ‘most lucrative deal’ in club’s history

It’s been a month to remember for Sheffield United as the club secured a famous return to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side pulled off the incredible feat after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday, April 27, before Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa.

Bramall Lane - (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Blades have been in party mode for the past two weeks, celebrating in style at Bramall Lane and at various awards evenings.

Fans were able to properly toast their team’s achievements during the open top bus parade through Sheffield city centre yesterday before a civic reception outside the Town Hall.

The club are now busy preparing for life in the Premier League and it seems like they’ll be returning in style.

A message entitled ‘Watch this space’ appeared on the club’s website, announcing that they were concluding plans for a new commercial deal.

The new deal will be the ‘most lucrative in the club’s entire history’ and promised more news would be announced ‘very soon’.

A statements reads: “Sheffield United Football Club is delighted to announce that negotiations are being concluded to secure the most lucrative and significant commercial deal, in the club's entire history.

“One of the world's most innovative and successful financial services platforms is set to come onboard.

“As an exciting development for both the club and indeed the city of Sheffield, we hope further news will be announced very soon.”

Chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis said: "This is a tremendously exciting time for the club, both on and off the pitch, and this new commercial partner is keen to get involved with such a historical football club."