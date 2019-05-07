WATCH: Sheffield United players and fans belt out emotional rendition of ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ anthem as Blades celebrate promotion to Premier League with open-top bus parade

This was the moment Sheffield United’s players, staff and fans joined together to belt out an emotional rendition of the club’s Greasy Chip Butty anthem at tonight’s promotion parade.

United travelled from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall on an open top bus before a civic reception hosted by Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

Chris Wilder and Alan Knill on the open top bus: James Wilson/Sportimage

United’s staff and players were then introduced to supporters on a stage in front of the Town Hall, and the evening closed with a rendition of the Blades’ world-famous anthem that will be heard at Premier League grounds around the country next season.

Watch the video above to hear it in its entirety.