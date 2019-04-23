Two arrests made after altercation between Sheffield United and Hull City fans at KCOM Stadium

Two men were arrested following an incident involving Sheffield United and Hull City fans at Monday’s Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, police have confirmed.

The two were later released without charge.

A fight breaks out among fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at The KCOM Stadium, Hull. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The altercation began after some United fans, who had been sold tickets for the home end, celebrated taking the lead.

Punches were thrown and police and stewards were forced to intervene.

A decision was eventually taken to move the supporters to where the other Sheffield United fans were situated.

Humberside Police say a further 16 people were ejected from the stadium for public order offences. They added that they will continue to monitor video footage and photographs and further arrests could be made, if appropriate.

The police commander Chief Inspector Paul Butler said, “Two men were arrested following a fight between opposing fans inside the stadium. The stadium security were quick to act and identify those involved.

“This was a small pocket of away fans within the home stand and in addition to the two arrests we dealt with 16 people for public order offences and they were ejected from the stadium.

"The match was enjoyed by over 14 thousand fans and there is no place for violence in football and people should be able to come to watch a match without the fear of violence or aggression and we will continue to work closely with the club to ensure a safe environment for fans to enjoy future games.”

