Timings confirmed for Sheffield United’s promotion parade celebrations

Further details about Sheffield United’s city centre promotion celebrations have been announced.

The Blades and Sheffield Council announced there will be an open-top bus parade and civic reception in the city centre on Tuesday, May 7.

Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after watching Leeds draw with Villa on TV at Sunday lunchtime confirming Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday and rival Leeds United’s 1-1 only managing a draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

United’s open-top bus will leave Bramall Lane at around 5.30pm before heading onto Cherry Street, Bramall Lane, St Mary’s Gate, Eyre Street, Furinval Gate, Arundel Gate, Norfolk Street and onto Surrey Street.

Chris Wilder and his team will head into Sheffield Town Hall at around 6.30pm for a civic reception and drinks.

Sheffield United players walk around the pitch with their families after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

They will then take a stage which will be set up outside the town hall steps to greet the crowds at around 7pm.

The players will not be taking to the balcony at the town hall.

Celebrations could yet turn out to be a championship party, with Chris Wilder’s team still in the running to finish top of the league.

Current leaders Norwich City travel to Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday, with United travelling to face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The club has also announced that Sunday’s game will be beambacked to Bramall Lane.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.