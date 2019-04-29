This is how the national press reacted to Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League

Sheffield United will be playing Premier League football next season after a brilliant Championship campaign from Chris Wilder’s men.

With their top two finish confirmed over the weekend as Leeds’ bizarre draw with Aston Villa ruled them out of an automatic promotion slot, there was plenty of talk about the Blades in the papers.

Here’s some of the best bits from the national media...

“Wilder’s badge-thumping, heart-on-sleeve approach should not mean his team get painted as simply rugged triers. The last two United sides promoted to the top flight – Dave Bassett’s team of 1989-90 and Neil Warnock’s 2005-06 version – had talent but got by more on perspiration than inspiration. Wilder was part of that Bassett squad, hence those nights out and fountain plunges, but his team are anything but direct. It was fitting that for their first goal in the promotion-clinching win over Ipswich on Saturday the assist came from Jack O’Connell, overlapping on the left. From centre-back.” – John Ashdown, Guardian.

“Chris Wilder, the manager who has led Sheffield United to two promotions in three years, comes with the no-nonsense grit you might expect from someone born among the South Yorkshire steelworks of Stocksbridge, yet the story he used to inspire his team to believe was made by Eddie Howe in the somewhat more genteel environs of Bournemouth.” – Jon Culley, Telegraph.

“Wilder returned to the cricket theme last Thursday when the prospect of promotion had attracted an unusually high media presence to Shirecliffe. “I am going to be like Boycott again,” he said with a big smile. “The Western Terrace will be empty.” His adoption of a true Yorkshire sporting icon when joshing with the media may have been done mainly for comic purposes, but it also felt quite apt. Like Boycott, Wilder is single-minded in his quest for success. Like Boycott, Wilder is not afraid of putting in the hard yards to achieve that success. And like Boycott, Wilder – barring the past month or so – is not afraid to upset others with his views on all manner of topics.” – Richard Sutcliffe, Yorkshire Post.

"Togetherness has been Sheffield United's mantra all season so it was no surprise that their players flocked to Bramall Lane on Sunday to celebrate promotion to the Premier League with each other. United, last in the top flight in 2007, did their job by beating Ipswich 2-0 on Saturday and manager Chris Wilder and his squad returned to the stadium 24 hours later to watch the 1-1 draw between Leeds and Aston Villa, which confirmed they will face the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool next season. Reminiscent of an England fan zone, there was plenty of beer thrown in the air at full time, joyful piggy-back rides and 51-year-old Wilder pogoing and singing his heart out with bottle in hand.” – Joe Bernstein, Daily Mail.