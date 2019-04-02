This is how Sheffield United’s injury list compares to their opponents for the rest of the season

Sheffield United have entered a crucial period in the race for promotion, but what influence will injuries have on the final Championship league table?

Here’s a look at how United’s opponents might be affected by injury before the end of the campaign…

Preston's Alan Browne. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Blades

Injuries: Jack O’Connell, Mark Duffy

Preston North End

Injuries: Ben Pearson (hamstring), Andrew Hughes (unknown), Tom Barkhuizen (unknown), Brandon Barker (unknown), Tom Clarke (knock) Alan Browne (ankle), Connor Ripley (ankle), Josh Harrop (ACL), Billy Bodin (ACL).

Ellis Harrison of Ipswich. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Birmingham City

Injuries: Charlie Lakin (knock), Omar Bogle (calf).

Millwall

Injuries: Murray Wallace (knee), Tom Bradshaw (knee).

Nottingham Forest

Injuries: Michael Hefele (achilles), Tobias Figueiredo (leg), Michael Dawson (hamstring), Hillal Soundani (knee), Juan Fuentes (knee).

Hull City

Injuries: Reece Burke (back), Stephen Kingsley (thigh), Fraizer Campbell (groin), Ondrej Mazuch (achilles), Angus MacDonald (calf).

Ipswich

Injuries: Matthew Pennington (ankle), James Collins (calf), Freddie Sears (knee), Will Keane (hamstring), Ellis Harrison (ankle ligaments), Grant Ward (knee), Ben Morris (knee), Ben Folami (achilles), Tom Adeyemi (hamstring).

Stoke City

Injuries: Ibrahim Afellay (knee).