Sheffield United took another step towards the Premier League yesterday with a 3-0 victory at Hull City, before watching automatic promotion rivals Leeds United slip up at Brentford.

But the perfect Easter weekend from a Blades point of view, after Leeds also lost to Wigan after United best Nottingham Forest on Good Friday, understandably went down badly in West Yorkshire as Marcelo Bielsa’s men slipped three points behind United with just two games left.

And one Leeds fan took exception to the presence of George Long, the former United goalkeeper, who made his debut for Hull at the KCOM against his old club.

The fan, known only as Toby, posted screenshots of stats from the game and asked the English Football League to investigate what he claimed was ‘keepers deliberately letting shots in so the team they support goes up’.

In reality, Long was left horribly exposed by his defence for two of United’s three goals and had little chance of keeping out the third, either, when David McGoldrick curled home a superb finish from outside the area.

Long also made a superb save to deny John Fleck a fourth for the Blades, after brilliant interplay with McGoldrick.

Long came through United’s academy and joined the Tigers this season, linking up with Nigel Adkins once more after the two worked together at Bramall Lane.

With two games of the regular Championship season remaining, relegated Ipswich Town at home this weekend and then Stoke away, Chris Wilder's men remain in control of their own promotion destiny.

”We've not taken any shortcuts and we needed a big weekend,” the Blades boss said.

"Our preparation was good. To win games at the top end of the Championship you've got to tick a lot of boxes, and we ticked a lot of boxes.

The tweet from Toby (via Twitter)

"The position speaks for itself - 85 points with two games to go.

"We've just to get our heads down and recover well. We've just got to make sure we prepare in the right way.

"We need to focus and make sure we take the opportunity on Saturday.”