These are all the words to John Egan’s brilliant new Sheffield United chant 

Sheffield Untied sealed promotion to the Premier League this weekend and the players have been celebrating their achievements.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

The 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Bramall all but sealed promotion before the news was confirmed when Leeds United failed to beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Videos of the players celebrating all weekend have flooded Twitter with fans also spending the majority of the weekend partying until the early hours.

The celebrations continued last night at Sheffield United’s Player of the Year Awards Dinner at Bramall Lane and it was certainly a memorable night.

Dean Henderson picked up Young Player of the Year and Community Player of the Year while Billy Sharp picked up Players’ Player of the Year.

Chris Basham won the goal of the season for his effort against Leeds and David McGoldrick scoooped the Player of the Season.

However, it was John Egan who stole the show at the awards dinner as he debuted his incredible new song that he had been working on since January.

Standing up with the rest of the squad behind him, Egan said that he promised his better half that he’d sing the song once the Blades reached the Premier League.

Watch the video of the new song in the link above and here are the words.

‘We are Sheff United

They call us the Blades

We’ve got Billy Sharp

He’s a legend at the Lane

Basham and O’Connell

Overlapping down the wing

Duffy, Fleck and Norwood

With his ******* ping

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ (x4)

Chris Wilder is our gaffer

He leads us all the way

Playing proper football

The Sheff United way

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ (x4)

He stuck pink paper on the wall

They call us journeymen

Now we’re going on a journey

To the ******* prem

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ