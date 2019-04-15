The key Championship play-off dates Sheffield United will be hoping to avoid

The EFL has confirmed dates for this season's Championship playoffs - which Sheffield United will be hoping to avoid.

Chris Wilder’s side sit just outside the automatic promotion spots, however stand within a good chance changing that.

Just three points separate the Blades and second-placed Leeds United, and the EFL has announced dates that could reluctantly be added to United fans' diary.

The semi-finals of the play-offs will be held across three dates in May - just a week after the regular Championship season finishes.

These are the key dates for the Championship play-off semi-finals:

Championship A 1st Leg: Saturday May 11 (kick-off 12.30pm)

Championship B 1st Leg: Saturday May 11 (kick-off 5.15pm)

Championship A 2nd Leg: Tuesday May 14 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Championship B 2nd Leg: Wednesday May 15 (kick-off 7.45pm)

The selection for which is fixtures are A and B will be made once the Championship season is completed.

The play-off semi final matches will see the side finishing in 3rd face those who finish 6th, while 4th position will take on 5th.

The higher ranked side play at home in the second leg and, as ever, all ties will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Championship play-off final will then be held on Monday, May 26 (3pm kick-off)