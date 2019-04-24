Sheffield United fans won’t want to forget their side’s 3-0 win over Hull City on Easter Monday in a hurry.

A brace from David McGoldrick put the Blades two up before Enda Stevens hit a third before half-time.

Blades take a tumble in Hull - Credit: @Sufcchad Twitter

The day was made even sweeter when Brentford managed to beat promotion rivals Leeds United 2-0, handing the advantage back to the Blades.

Chris Wilder’s side could now be promoted if results go their way this weekend and fans are certainly excited.

However, if the Blades are promoted this weekend, the celebrations will have to go some way to match those of some supporters inside the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

In footage uploaded to Twitter, fans in the away end can be seen wildly celebrating when Stevens scores the third goal just before half time.

As fans embrace, a group of supporters can be seen linking arms before tumbling down the stairs.

Thankfully, the fans are then pictured smiling and laughing as they are helped up by another group of suppporters and should be in a fit state to watch United on Saturday.

Wilder’s side take on Ipswich Town this Saturday and the 51-year-old said he only has eyes for this weekend’s oppnonents.

"We go into every single one with the same attitude and approach," Wilder said. "That's focusing on ourselves, doing the things that enable us to play as we want to play, and having respect for the competition. Having that respect means you don't take anything for granted. Because, quite simply, you can't.

“There are good players across the division, everyone has good players, so that's a dangerous business."