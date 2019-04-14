Sheffield United: ‘You’re still in the hunt,’ Millwall manager tells ‘fantastic’ Chris Wilder

Neil Harris, the Millwall manager, told Sheffield United they remain in the hunt for automatic promotion despite watching his team deal their top two hopes a major blow.

Despite a laboured, below-par display, United appeared on course to win the game when substitute Gary Madine fired them in front at the beginning of the second-half.

But with only seconds of added time remaining, Jake Cooper silenced Bramall Lane when he stooped to head home from close range.

The result left United third in the Championship, three points behind Leeds, with only four matches left to play.

Insisting Millwall deserved to draw the fixture, Harris said: "First of all, huge credit to Chris Wilder and what his football club are doing here. Everyone in the game, especially other managers, appreciate what he is doing.

"It's the first time I've ever had to play a back five and I did it because of how good they are."

Before Cooper pounced from close range, United had survived a major scare when Ben Marshall blazed a late penalty against the crossbar following John Egan's deliberate handball on the line. The centre-half was dismissed and will miss Good Friday's visit of Nottingham Forest as a result.

"I thought the penalty was going to be the turning point," Harris, whose side are 20th, added. "It was a fantastic save and then it was missed. But we showed great character. What we lack in terms of what we can afford, we make up for with desire. We kept going to the end."