Sheffield United Women 4 London Bees 1: Fifth straight win for Blades women

Sheffield United won their fifth game in a row and tightened their grip on fifth place in the FA Women’s Championship after a 4-1 victory against London Bees.

Goals from Danielle Cox, Veatriki Sarri, Bex Rayner and Jade Pennock cancelled out Ruesha Littlejohn’s effort for Rachel Yankey’s side.

The visitors’ confident start in possession belied their recent poor form but they failed to test Fran Bentley, while Ebony Salmon’s low drive almost gave the home side the lead within the opening five minutes.

The hosts then took the lead when Cox met Rayner’s floated free-kick with a towering header at the back post to score her second goal in as many games.

The Bees almost hit back instantly, with Brooke Nunn firing over from a narrow angle, but Sheffield finished the half stronger as Pennock narrowly missed the target after being teed up by Rayner.

Rachel Yankey’s side equalised shortly after the restart as Katie Wilkinson set up Littlejohn in the area for her second goal against the Blades this season.

Yet the Bees weren’t level for long. Pennock slipped in Salmon, whose shot was well saved by Sarah Quantrill, and Sarri tucked away the rebound.

The goal seemed to take the wind out of the Bees’ sails and Quantrill didn’t cover herself in glory when she could only parry Rayner’s corner into her own net.

And there was still time for Pennock to grab her fifth goal in five games after Eloise Wilson failed to clear Izzy Ford’s cross to pile on the pain for Yankey, whose search for a first win as manager goes on.