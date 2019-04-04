Sheffield United: WIN a chance to follow in footsteps of Blades legends and play on the hallowed turf at Bramall Lane

It’s the dream of many Sheffield United supporters to play on the hallowed turf of Bramall Lane – and here is your chance to make that a reality.

The Star has teamed up with Ladbrokes to offer one place for their exclusive ‘play on the pitch’ day, on Tuesday May 21 (kick off time to be confirmed).

Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield: Harry Marshall/Sportimage

To enter, email danny.hall@jpimedia.co.uk with your name, address, age and why, in 50 words or fewer, you should get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Blades legends such as Tony Currie, Brian Deane and Billy Sharp.

Please write ‘Ladbrokes Blades Competition’ in the subject line of your email.

Any entries without this will not be considered. Entries will close on Sunday, April 21.

For more news from Bramall Lane click here

You must be over 18 to enter and winners will be contacted by email. Winners must be available to play on the day and no alternative prize will be offered.

Other JPI Media competition rules apply and can be viewed HERE. By entering, you confirm you have read and accepted these terms.

Follow Danny Hall on Twitter