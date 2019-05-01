Sheffield United: Why there will be no change of approach at Stoke City

Sentiment will not influence Sheffield United's team selection for Sunday's visit to Stoke City, as Chris Wilder's team chase the Championship title.

United travel to the bet365 Stadium already assured of a place in the Premier League next season, after finishing the penultimate round of this term's competition five points ahead of third-placed Leeds.

But with leaders Norwich City still within reach, Chris Wilder is planning to name his strongest possible starting eleven for the visit to Staffordshire rather than call-up those who have made fewer appearances.

Daniel Farke’s men are three points to the good, but with an inferior goal difference.

"We've chased every single game and this one is the same," Wilder, the United manager, said. "We're not going to change our approach, the approach that has got us this far, now.

"That would be stupid. So we're going in with the same attitude."

Stoke, in 16th, are among the "big, powerful clubs" United have out-performed since August, despite spending a fraction of the amount on transfer fees.

John Egan, who is believed to have initially cost a shade under the £4m reported after leaving Brentford last summer, is Wilder's most expensive purchase. Nathan Jones' employers, meanwhile, lavished over £20m on two players alone after being relegated from the top-flight 12 months ago.

"Different people go about it in different ways," Wilder said. "And that's football, you do what's best and suits.

"We've got respect for everyone out there."