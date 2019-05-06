Sheffield United: Why Oliver Norwood can’t wait to show Premier League what he can do… at third time of asking!

Oliver Norwood, the Sheffield United midfielder, admits he is looking forward to showing the Premier League what he is capable of... at the third time of asking!

The Northern Ireland international sealed his third promotion to the top flight in three years with the Blades this season after joining from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, yet has remarkably never played a minute of Premier League football.

Norwood helped Brighton into the top flight in 2017 before joining Fulham on loan and repeating that feat via the play-offs last season.

Now, he is set to finally realise an ambition he has held ever since his days in Manchester United's academy as a youngster and is expected to form a key part of Chris Wilder's Premier League plans next season.

"That's if the gaffer doesn't sell me this summer!" Norwood joked.

"You never know what will happen in football... but seriously, I'm really looking forward to it personally, and I want to show the league what I can do.

Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood celebrates promotion to the Premier League: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

"I've worked hard over the last few years to get there, as all this group has.

"We all deserve our chance, so we'll go in there and enjoy it. And I think we can bring a real freshness to the league.

"Listen, we know it'll be tough - we're not stupid - but let's go and attack it. Enjoy it, and as I say bring a freshness to the Premier League."

Norwood, named in the Championship team of the year by both the English Football League and the Professional Footballers' Association, has over 50 caps for his country to his name and has established himself as a firm fans' favourite since joining United, initially on loan.

"It's been a pleasure to be a part of this great team, an unbelievable set of lads," Norwood added.

"We deserved everything we achieved together this season, getting this club back where it belongs.

"Thanks, too, to the fans for their backing."