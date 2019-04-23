Sheffield United: Why David McGoldrick won’t be getting carried away despite pulling away from Leeds United in race for Premier League

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker, insists he and his teammates will not get carried away with thoughts of promotion when they face his former club Ipswich Town this weekend.

After a remarkable Easter period, which saw United take six points from six and automatic promotion rivals Leeds lose to Wigan and Brentford, United can be promoted as early as this Sunday if they beat Paul Lambert’s relegated Ipswich and Leeds fail to win at home to in-form Aston Villa.

After Norwich drew 2-2 at Stoke on Monday, Chris Wilder’s Blades trail the table-topping Canaries by only three points but McGoldrick insists that any thoughts of the Premier League, or winning the Championship title, can wait.

“This was a tough game but I thought we were clinical and focused,” said the striker, who took his tally for the season to 15 goals with a brace in United’s 3-0 victory at Hull City on Monday.

“That is all were we concentrating on, seriously. Nothing else. There is work to do.

“The only thing now is the next game. Making sure we do the same. What we have done to this point. There is no point in changing, and that is what the manager has told us.

“Just carry on doing what we have been doing. Really, that’s all. We are not thinking about anything or anyone else.”

McGoldrick, though, will have extra personal incentive to shine against his former club, who released him in the summer after injury issues.

“The fans have been brilliant and were right behind us again,” the 31-year-old added. “It does make a difference when you are out there.”

