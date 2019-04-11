Sheffield United: Why a bumper cheque could soon be in the post to Bramall Lane

Sheffield United could receive a windfall of around £3m this summer if, as expected, their former player Che Adams is sold by Birmingham City.

Adams, aged 22, has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs following an impressive season at St Andrew's with Everton, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers thought to be among those monitoring his progress.

With City attempting to reorganise their finances after being punished for breaching the English Football League's Profit and Sustainability regulations, directors are unlikely to discourage bids when the transfer window reopens in July.

United inserted a sell-on clause, entitling them to 20 per cent of any future fee, into the agreement which took Adams to the Midlands in 2016. Burnley, who are also thought to be considering an approach, offered £12m for the striker earlier this term and, given the increased level of interest, City believe he could now command a fee in excess of £15m.

If that is achieved and Adams does move on, United's cut would be worth more than the £2m they received three years ago.

The former England under-20 international faced Chris Wilder's team when they travelled to City last night but failed to score his 23rd goal of the campaign during the 1-1 draw.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (left) and Birmingham City manager Garry Monk: David Davies/PA Wire.

Speaking after that match, which saw United remain a point outside the automatic promotion positions with five matches remaining, the visitors' manager acknowledged Adams had "improved a lot" since leaving South Yorkshire.

"Che has come on from playing regularly in the Championship," Wilder, whose side were still in League One when Adams departed, said. "He's a good player and that's why you're reading the reports you are."

With Leeds facing Sheffield Wednesday in the evening kick-off, United will climb into second if they avoid defeat when Millwall appear at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. Wilder's squad then host Nottingham Forest on Good Friday before completing their schedule with games against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Stoke City.